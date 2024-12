Billy Bob Thorton e le pale eoliche

A volte mi stupisco di quanto si possa essere in malafede nel diffondere disinformazione, purtroppo ogni volta che penso si sia toccato il fondo arriva qualche segnalazione che mi dimostra come si possa cadere ancora più in basso.

Oggi trattiamo un video che sta circolando su svariati canali social, si tratta di un estratto da una serie TV intitolata Landman. Il video è incentrato su un dialogo durante il quale il protagonista spiega il perché le pale eoliche non siano, secondo lui, ecologiche. Vi propongo il video per come lo si trova sul canale ufficiale di Paramount Plus:

E, nel caso venisse rimosso, la trascrizione della parte incriminata:

Do you have any idea how much diesel they have to burn to mix that much concrete, make that steel, haul it out here, and put it together with a 450 ft crane? Do you want to guess how much oil it takes to lubricate that thing or winterize it? In its 20-year lifespan, it won’t offset the carbon footprint of making it. And don’t get me started on solar panels and the lithium in your Tesla battery.

Never mind the fact that if the whole world decided to go electric tomorrow, we don’t have the transmission lines to get the electricity to the cities. It would take 30 years if we started tomorrow. And unfortunately for your grandkids, we have a 120-year petroleum-based infrastructure. Our whole lives depend on it. And hell, it’s in everything—that road we came in on, the wheels on every car ever made, including yours. It’s in tennis rackets, lipstick, refrigerators, and antihistamines. Pretty much anything plastic: your cell phone case, artificial heart valves, any kind of clothing that’s not made with animal or plant fibers, soap, hand lotion, garbage bags, fishing boats—you name it. And you know what the kicker is? We’re going to run out of it before we find its replacement.

It’s the thing that’s going to kill us all as a species.

No, the thing that’s going to kill us all is running out before we find an alternative. And believe me, if Exxon thought those things right there were the future, they’d be putting them all over the goddamn place.

Getting oil out of the ground is the most dangerous job in the world. We don’t do it because we like it. We do it because we’ve run out of options. And you’re out here trying to find something to blame for the danger besides your boss. There ain’t nobody to blame but the demand that we keep pumping it.