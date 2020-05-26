L’Italia ha trovato la cura, o meglio, questo è quanto alcuni anonimi utenti dei social vorrebbero fare credere al mondo. Il post a cui faccio riferimento sta diventando sempre più virale all’estero, io l’ho trovato pubblicato in inglese una prima volta il 20 maggio 2020, nella sezione commenti di un sito di “Notizie virali” del Bangladesh.

LAST HOUR🔺

INTERNATIONAL 🔴 ITALY 🇮🇹 🙏

IN ITALY THE CURE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS IS FINALLY FOUND.

Italian doctors, disobeyed the world health law WHO, not to do autopsies on the dead of the Coronavirus and they found that it is NOT a VIRUS but a BACTERIA that causes death. This causes blood clots to form and causes the death of the patient.

🔷Italy defeats the so-called Covid-19, which is nothing other than “Disseminated intravascular coagulation” (Thrombosis).

🔷And the way to combat it, that is, its cure, is with the “antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and anticoagulants”. ASPIRIN, indicating that this disease had been poorly treated.

This sensational news for the world has been produced by Italian doctors by performing autopsies on corpses produced by the Covid-19.

🔷Something else, according to Italian pathologists. “The ventilators and the intensive care unit were never needed.”

🔷Therefore in Italy the change of protocols began, ITALY THE SO-CALLED global pandemic is REVEALED AND RAISED BY THE WHO, this cure the Chinese already knew and did not report FOR DOING BUSINESS.

Source: ITALY Ministry of Health.

SHARE THAT THE WORLD KNOWS THAT WE HAVE BEEN DECEIVED AND MURDERED BY OUR OLDER PERSONS !!!

@ italiarevelacurardelcovid19

Interessante notare che invece di un hashtag sia stata usata una chiocciolina per lanciare il messaggio, @italiarevelacurardelcovid19 che ci permette in qualche modo di cercare comunque su quanti siti sia stata diffusa la storia, visto che quella è la frase che sembra non cambiare da lingua a lingua.

Dalla Romania a VK russo, lo troviamo tradotto in tante lingue. Francese:

🙏DERNIÈRE HEURE 🔺

INTERNATIONALE 🔴 ITALIE 🇮🇹 🙏

EN ITALIE, LE REMÈDE CONTRE LE CORONAVIRUS A FINALEMENT ÉTÉ TROUVÉ.

INFO OU INTOX ?

Les médecins italiens ont désobéi à la loi sanitaire mondiale de l’OMS de ne pas pratiquer d’autopsie sur les morts du Coronavirus et ils ont découvert que ce n’est PAS un VIRUS mais une BACTÉRIE qui cause la mort. Elle provoque la formation de caillots dans le sang et entraîne la mort du patient.

🔷L’Italie bat le soi-disant Covid-19, qui n’est rien d’autre qu’une “coagulation intra-vasculaire disséminée” (thrombose).

🔷Et la façon de la combattre ou de la guérir, c’est avec “des antibiotiques, des anti-inflammatoires et des anticoagulants” comme la simple ASPIRINE… Ce qui indique que cette maladie a été mal traitée.

Cette nouvelle sensationnelle pour le monde entier a été produite par des médecins italiens qui ont pratiqué des autopsies sur des cadavres produits par Covid-19.

🔷Encore plus, selon les pathologistes italiens : “Les respirateurs n’ont jamais été nécessaires, ni l’unité de soins intensifs.”

🔷Ainsi donc en Italie le changement de protocoles a commencé, L’ITALIE RÉVOLTE ET MET FIN A CE QUE L’OMS A APPELÉ PANDÉMIE MONDIALE, Ce remède les Chinois le connaissaient déjà et ne l’ont pas signalé POUR FAIRE DES AFFAIRES.

Source de cette information : Ministère de la santé de l’ITALIE.

******************************************************************************

PARTAGEZ -LA AFIN QUE LE MONDE ENTIER SACHE QUE NOUS AVONS ÉTÉ TROMPÉS ET QUE NOS AÎNÉS ONT ÉTÉ TUÉS !

@italiarevelacurardelcovid19

Tedesco, ripreso da una testata nigeriana:

artikel von NEWSPOT.NIGERIA

LINK und übersetzt von Rosi Lang

INTERNATIONAL ITALIEN

IN ITALIEN WURDE ENDLICH EIN HEILMITTEL FÜR DAS CORONAVIRUS GEFUNDEN.

Italienische Ärzte missachteten das Weltgesundheitsgesetz der WHO, bei Coronavirus-Todesfällen keine Autopsien durchzuführen, und entdeckten, dass es KEIN VIRUS, sondern ein BACTERIA ist, das den Tod verursacht. Sie verursacht die Bildung von Gerinnseln im Blut und führt zum Tod des Patienten.

L ‘Italien schlägt das so genannte Covid-19, das nichts anderes ist als eine “disseminierte intravaskuläre Gerinnung” (Thrombose).

Et der Weg, es zu bekämpfen oder zu heilen, ist mit “Antibiotika, Entzündungs- und Gerinnungshemmern” wie dem einfachen ASPIRIN Dies deutet darauf hin, dass diese Krankheit schlecht behandelt wurde.

Diese sensationelle Nachricht für die ganze Welt wurde von italienischen Ärzten produziert, die Autopsien an Leichen von Covid-19 durchführten.

Encore mehr, so die italienischen Pathologen: “Beatmungsgeräte waren nie notwendig, ebenso wenig wie die Intensivstation”.

Ainsi, so dass in Italien die Änderung der Protokolle begann, ITALIEN REVOLVIERT UND BESTIMMT, WAS WER WELTWEITE PANDEMIE GENANNT HAT, Diese Abhilfe wussten die Chinesen bereits und meldeten es nicht FÜR GESCHÄFT.

Quelle dieser Informationen: Gesundheitsministerium von ITALIEN.

****************************************************************************

TEILEN SIE ES, DAMIT DIE GANZE WELT WEIß, DASS WIR GETÄUSCHT UND UNSERE ÄLTESTEN GETÖTET WORDEN SIND!

@italiarevelacurardelcovid19

Ma la prima fonte che trovo è questa segnalazione su un sito che si occupa come noi di bufale, il 19 maggio 2020, che fa risalire il messaggio spagnolo al 14 maggio:

[14/5 8:16 p. m.] AEMN: ÚLTIMA HORA🔺 INTERNACIONAL 🔴 ITALIA 🇮🇹 🙏 EN ITALIA POR FIN SE ENCONTRÓ LA CURA PARA EL CORONAVIRUS. Los médicos italianos, desobedecieron la ley mundial de la salud OMS, de no hacer autopsias en los muertos del Coronavirus y ellos encontraron que NO es un VIRUS sino una BACTERIA la que produce la muerte. Esta hace que se formen coágulos en la sangre y causa la muerte del paciente. 🔷Italia derrota al llamado Covid-19, que no es otra cosa que “Coagulación intravascular diseminada” (Trombosis). 🔷Y la forma como combatirlo o sea su curación, es con los “antibióticos, anti-inflamatorios y anticoagulantes”. ASPIRINA, Lo que indica que se había estado tratando mal a esta enfermedad. Esta sensacional noticia para el mundo lo han producido médicos italianos al realizar autopsias a cadáveres producto del Covid-19. 🔷Algo más, según patólogos italalianos. “Nunca se necesitaron los ventiladores, ni de la unidad de cuidados intensivos”. 🔷Por lo tanto en Italia se inició el cambio de los protocolos, ITALIA SE REVELA Y LEVANTARIA LA LLAMADA pandemia mundial por la OMS, esta curación ya los Chinos lo sabían y no informaron POR HACER NEGOCIO. Fuente: Ministerio de Salud de ITALIA. COMPARTIR QUE SE ENTERE TODO EL MUNDO QUE NOS HAN ENGAÑADO Y ASESINADO A NUESTROS MAYORES !!! @italiarevelacurardelcovid19 [14/5 8:19 p. m.]

L’unica lingua in cui, per ora, sembra non saltare fuori è l’italiano. Forse perché da noi la stessa storia farebbe decisamente più fatica a circolare. Sarebbe su tutti i giornali avessimo trovato “la cura per COVID-19” ma è una bufala, grossa, diffusa chiaramente in malafede, diffusa in una maniera che qualche serio giornalista investigativo dovrebbe analizzare. Per la viralità raggiunta in pochissimi giorni, per il numero di Paesi in cui la stessa notizia assolutamente non confermata è stata tradotta e ripresa. Ho ripreso le tre lingue che per prime ho trovato in rete, ma basta verificare coi motori di ricerca usando “italiarevelacurardelcovid19”, che è l’unica cosa che non cambia anche negli altri messaggi.

Divertitevi anche voi a geolocalizzare dove sta circolando ora. E magari se avete tempo da perdere fate presente che si tratta di un’immane bufala.

