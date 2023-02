Il vino fa bene ai bias

In conclusione del suo post D’Amico inserisce un link dell’Associazione mondiale dei cardiologi, link che espone lo stato dell’arte sul tema alcol e salute cardiovascolare, ve ne riporto una citazione:

The evidence is clear: any level of alcohol consumption can lead to loss of healthy life. Studies have shown that even small amounts of alcohol can increase a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease, including coronary disease, stroke, heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, cardiomyopathy, atrial fibrillation, and aneurysm. Studies that claim alcohol can offer protection against cardiovascular disease are largely based on purely observational research, which fails to account for other factors, such as pre-existing conditions and a history of alcoholism in those considered to be “abstinent”. To date, no reliable correlation has been found between moderate alcohol consumption and a lower risk of heart disease.