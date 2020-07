It is very rare in such circumstances but speaking to medical professionals I discover there has been a number of cases in youngsters during this lockdown. “Like many, I associate it with older people and something we are warned about on planes. As more and more of us are working from home it is likely you are not getting out your chair as much as you need. Stand up, walk around, and please, warn your kids. If I can prevent one loss in my son’s name then that’s one bright light that will shine on Louis.