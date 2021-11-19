I cani e le sigarette

Ci avete segnalato un post Instagram di qualche giorno fa, un post in inglese che denuncia quelle che tutti possiamo definire crudeltà sugli animali.

Il post lo trovate qui, e riporta questa immagine:

Il post che accompagna l’immagine è in inglese, e riporta:

⚠️PLEASE SHARE AND HELP US STOP THIS ANIMAL CRUELTY RIGHT NOW!⚠️ Did you know that cigarettes are still being tested on innocent animals? Tobacco of almost all brands is tested on animals: cats, dogs, hamsters, Indian pigs, rabbits and monkeys as these poor animals are forced to smoke between 6 and 10 hours per day, sometimes 5 to 7 days per week! Several methods are used for these experiments: 1) animals are attached or enclosed in tubes and constantly receive cigarette smoke in the bronchi through ventilation. 2) cigarette asphalt is applied to the animal’s skin to promote the growth of skin tumors. 3) devices are installed in the heads of animals to study the effects of tobacco. 4) an opening is cut in the throat of the animals to pass a pipe for breathing in large quantities of cigarette smoke. THIS IS VERY WRONG SO WE MUST ALL WORK TOGETHER TO STOP THIS NOW! Please use your social platform for good and share this important post with your followers, friends and family, celebrities, influencers and news media who need to see and share it too in order to raise awareness and stop this barbaric animal cruelty! And if you know anyone trying to quit smoking, share this them as their smoking habit supports these cruel animal tests. You can also email the U.S. FDA at tpsac@fda.hhs.gov and request that they ban tobacco product and ingredient tests on animals RIGHT NOW! Repost from @animaliberaction#endanimalcruelty#bananimaltesting#stopanimaltesting#animalcruelty#karmagawa