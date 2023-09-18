Biden, ByoBlu e la malinformazione

Oggi facciamo davvero veloci, ci avete segnalato un post di ByoBlu su X (Twitter), questo:

Eh si, e infatti lo staff, che ha interrotto bruscamente il suo discorso, successivamente ha provveduto a caricarne il testo sul sito della Casa Bianca, dato che Biden appariva così disorientato.

La frase che ByoBlu ha astutamente tagliato e montato a proprio uso e consumo viene da una risposta a due domande durante una conferenza stampa in Vietnam. Vi riportiamo, in forma testuale, tutto il passaggio:

Q Well, let me ask you about — you — you’ve spent lots of time talking about all the time you spent with President Xi and the importance of leader-to-leader communication, yet you two haven’t spoken in 10 months. And I just wonder, are you worried that this is destabilizing the U.S.-China relationship? And what are you going to do about it?

And then, if I may on Ukraine, sir. Kyiv is ups- —

THE PRESIDENT: (Laughs.)

Q — is upset that the G20 communiqué didn’t named Russia as the aggressor. Have you managed to rally more support or sympathy across the G20, or is this emerging as a wedge issue with the Global South? And does that change your commitment to Ukraine?

THE PRESIDENT: It’s not a wedge issue of the Global South. It’s a wedge issue with Russia, which was present, and with China, which was present — which was — had the representation.

And so — and, by the way, I am a — my — my team, my staff still meets with President Xi’s people and his Cabinet, and, in effect, I met with his number-two person here in — excuse me, in India today.

So, it’s not like there’s a — a crisis if I don’t personally speak to him. It would be better if I did, but I think —

Look, this is not a criticism; it’s an observation: He has his hands full right now. He has overwhelming unemployment with his youth. One of the major economic tenets of his plan isn’t working at all right now. I’m not happy for that. But it’s not working.

So, he’s trying to figure out, I suspect — I don’t know — just like I would, trying to figure out what to do about the particular crisis they’re having now.

But I don’t think it’s a crisis relating to conflict between China and the United States.

As a matter of fact, I think it’s less likely to cause that kind of conflict. I don’t —

Anyway, I just think that there are other things on leaders’ minds, and they respond to what’s needed at the time.

And look, nobody likes having celebrated international meetings if you don’t know what you want at the meeting,

if you don’t have a gameplan. He may have a gameplan; he just hasn’t shared it with me.

But I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed.

Q What did you talk about with Mr. Li? You said you spoke to the number two from China, who wa- — in India today?

THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we ta- —

Q What did you talk about with him?

THE PRESIDENT: We talked about what we talked about at the conference overall. We talked about stability. We talked about making sure that the Third World — the — excuse me — “Third World” — the — the — the Southern Hemisphere had access to change, it had access — We — it wasn’t confrontational at all. He came up to me…