I serpenti stanno uscendo…

Chissà a cosa è dovuto, ma durante il weekend ci avete segnalato vecchie bufale diffuse anni fa su alcune piattaforme social e che oggi sembra che siano tornate a circolare su WhatsApp e altre piattaforme che vanno per la maggiore.

Oggi ci occupiamo di questo racconto che circola dal 2021:

Di tutto questo esiste la versione originale in inglese:

“The Chinese biological laboratory in Wuhan is funded by Glaxosmithkline who (by coincidence) ownsPfizer! (the one who produces the vaccine for the virus that (by coincidence) started in the biological laboratory in Wuhan, which (by coincidence) was funded by Dr. Fauci who is (bycoincidence) promoting the vaccine!GlaxoSmithKline (by coincidence) is managed by Black Rock finances who (by coincidence) manages the finances of the Open Foundation Company (SorosFoundation) which (by coincidence) serves the French AXA! By coincidence Soros owns the German company Winterthur which (by coincidence) built the Chinese laboratory in Wuhan and was bought by the German Allianz which (by coincidence) has Vanguar as a shareholder which (by coincidence) is a shareholder of Black Rock, which (by coincidence) controls the central banks and manages about one-third of the global investment capital. Black Rock (by coincidence) is also a major share-holder of MICROSOFT, the property of Bill Gates, who (by coincidence) is a shareholder of Pfizer (which-you remember? is selling the miracle vaccine) and (by coincidence) is currently the first sponsor of WHO!!! And forget about who OWNED that patents to the VID, controlling all legal development and production of TEST & Vaccinations for the VId, in any form, So now you understand how a dead bat sold in a wet market in China infected the ENTIRE PLANET!! sweet dreams!”