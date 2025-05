La truffa del DMCA Infringement

Dear owner of https://XYZ.it (dominio anonimizzato da noi ndr)

We’re reaching out on behalf of the Intellectual Property division of

a notable entity, in relation to an image connected to our client

Rugged Motorbike Jeans.

Image Reference: https://i.imgur.com/JaqaBVF.jpg

Image Placement: ttps://XYZ.it (dominio anonimizzato da noi ndr)

We’ve observed the display of the image on your site. We need you to add a credit to our client immediately. A visible and clickable link to ttps://XYZ.it (dominio anonimizzato da noi ndr) is required, placed either below the image or in the page’s footer. This should be addressed in the next five business days.

We’re sure you realize the urgency of this request. Kindly understand that simply removing the image does not conclude the matter. Should we not see appropriate action within the given timeframe, we nned to activate the case No. 74332 and take action as outlined in DMCA Section 512(c).

For your convenience, past usage records can be reviewed using the Wayback Machine at https://web.archive.org, a recognized digital archive. Think of this as formal communication. We value your swift action and your cooperation.

Kindly communicate in English.

Regards

Nicole Roberts

Trademark Attorney

Commonwealth Legal Services

3909 N 16th St, 4th Floor

Phoenix, AZ 85016