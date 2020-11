Il direttore dell’OMS e il tampone…

…since Dr. Tedros is planning to stay home and self-isolate—as WHO guidelines (pdf) suggest all potentially exposed people do for 14 days—it wouldn’t matter if he got a positive or negative test result. As long as he’s monitoring his symptoms and seeking medical help if he starts to feel bad, there’s no immediate need for him to take a test. After two weeks without symptoms, he can safely re-enter the world without the risk of unknowingly spreading disease.